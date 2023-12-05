SOCAR Joins Charter For Decarbonization Of Oil & Gas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's
state oil company SOCAR has joined the Oil and Gas Decarbonization
Charter (OGDC), Trend reports with reference to the company.
Reportedly, SOCAR delegation took part in an event dedicated to
OGDC as part of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held in
Dubai (UAE).
“Taking into account the global challenges associated with
climate change and identifying environmental protection as a
priority, SOCAR announced its joining the OGDC charter and once
again demonstrated its sensitivity to environmental issues arising
during oil and gas operations,” SOCAR said in a statement.
OGDC charter includes goals such as achieving net zero in
operations by 2050, approaching the goal of zero methane emissions
in exploration and production by 2030, and reducing flaring in the
normal production process to zero by 2030.
