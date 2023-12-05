SOCAR Joins Charter For Decarbonization Of Oil & Gas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has joined the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), Trend reports with reference to the company.

Reportedly, SOCAR delegation took part in an event dedicated to OGDC as part of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held in Dubai (UAE).

“Taking into account the global challenges associated with climate change and identifying environmental protection as a priority, SOCAR announced its joining the OGDC charter and once again demonstrated its sensitivity to environmental issues arising during oil and gas operations,” SOCAR said in a statement.

OGDC charter includes goals such as achieving net zero in operations by 2050, approaching the goal of zero methane emissions in exploration and production by 2030, and reducing flaring in the normal production process to zero by 2030.