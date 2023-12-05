               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Termination Of Relations With Azerbaijan Would Be Against US Interests - State Department


12/5/2023 3:09:20 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Termination of relations with Azerbaijan would be against the US interests,US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on December 5, Trend reports.

"We never said that we're not going to continue to engage with Azerbaijan. That would be against our interests and the interests of peace and security in the region," he said.

Miller pointed out that the US continues to engage directly with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to urge them to seek a durable peace.

"That's something that will continue to be the focus of our diplomatic engagements," he added.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James C. O'Brien will travel to Azerbaijan on December 6-8.

Reportedly, the Assistant Secretary will meet in Baku with Azerbaijani officials on strengthening bilateral relations and supporting the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zey

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107540804

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search