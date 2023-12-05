Termination Of Relations With Azerbaijan Would Be Against US Interests - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Termination of
relations with Azerbaijan would be against the US interests,US
State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
December 5, Trend reports.
"We never said that we're not going to continue to engage with
Azerbaijan. That would be against our interests and the interests
of peace and security in the region," he said.
Miller pointed out that the US continues to engage directly with
both Azerbaijan and Armenia to urge them to seek a durable
peace.
"That's something that will continue to be the focus of our
diplomatic engagements," he added.
The US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian
Affairs James C. O'Brien will travel to Azerbaijan on December
6-8.
Reportedly, the Assistant Secretary will meet in Baku with
Azerbaijani officials on strengthening bilateral relations and
supporting the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
