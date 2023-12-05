Rpost Announces Amazon AWS Purchasing Integration At AWS Re:Invent

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost Products Are Now Embedded into the Amazon AWS Marketplace Simplifying Procurement Processes for World Leading Email Security, eSignatures, and Document-Centric Security Services.



November 30, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV: RPost announces at AWS re:Invent, its service purchasing, provisioning, and billing integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) now permitting any AWS customer to purchase RMail email security, RSign eSignatures, and RDocs document-centric security with billing consolidation on customer monthly AWS invoices and automated service provisioning. The AWS Marketplace has become one of the leading sales channels for third party software solutions for over one million AWS business customers, with a focus on cybersecurity solutions.



“We're all about making it even easier to get the best in email security inside where you work – not only in your email programs like Microsoft Outlook or Gmail, but also in AWS, where many IT folks maintain technology operations,” states RPost CEO Zafar Khan.



“If you use AWS for anything, you can now, from within your current AWS account, purchase RMail®, RSign®, RDocsTM, or Registered EmailTM user licenses with a few clicks. And even better, the costs are added to your current AWS payment processes, and you are automatically enabled. Now for the best part... RMail costs will count toward your overall AWS spend budgets, likely contributing to bigger overall cloud computing discounts.”



Forrester Consulting reports key benefits of this AWS Marketplace for purchasing third party business solutions:



Increased licensing flexibility. Using AWS Marketplace led to an increase in licensing flexibility, which resulted in a 10% reduction in licensing costs.

Streamlined procurement practices. The time spent searching for and selecting vendors is reduced by 66%, and the time spent performing invoicing tasks is reduced by 50%, as well as use of standard contract templates creating efficiency savings.

Recapturing 25% of at-risk spend. Companies that have minimum spend commitments with AWS and purchase software through AWS Marketplace can fulfill their spend commitments and recapture 25% of at-risk spend.

Improved vendor onboarding. Companies improve their vendor onboarding processes, reducing the effort required to onboard a new vendor by 75% and time savings.

“We're making it easy for you to add RMail AI compliant email encryption, proof, and security to detect active cybercriminal eavesdropping inside and importantly outside of companies, at the email recipient and beyond --- essential security for businesses,” adds Khan.“And, RSign includes its award-winning and market-leading eSignature services (recently named a worldwide leader by IDC) plus RDocs brings new and unique document-centric security.”



“If I get an invoice through AWS Marketplace, each vendor is just another line item in that invoice and I'm able to save time by eliminating excess steps,” explains a senior business manager in a multi-industry conglomerate.



RPost channel partners have declared that even if one has the best that Microsoft has to offer --- RMail is unique; RMail's focus is on outbound email security and security-centric content protection and productivity solutions as compared to Microsoft inbound security, endpoint, or storage protections. You need both. Better together.



Access RPost products on the AWS Marketplace.



About RPost



At RPost, we've been continuously innovating in AI-infused cybersecurity and digital transactions for our customers the world over for more than a decade. Named Hot Vendor of the Year and Most Innovative Worldwide in digital transaction management by Aragon Research, and a Worldwide Leader in eSignatures by International Data Corp. (IDC), RPost is everything our customers need when it comes to email and document security, compliance, and workplace acceleration. Track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, control; we do what no other company does - all in one -- from within our three main platforms: RMail email security and compliance, RSign eSignatures and RDocs secure smart documents.



With more than 50 patents granted and commercialized, we thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; eSignatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human eSecurity errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, RDocs, and Registered EmailTM services for over two decades across 193 countries. Learn more at the RPost website.

