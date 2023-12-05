Suren Dheendayalan, CEO Freyr Solutions, Clinches 'Compliance And Regulatory Training 2023 Award' At The Pharma L&D And HR Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Jersey, Dec 05, 2023: We are delighted to share that BlueTech Media honored our CEO, Suren Dheenadayalan, with the 'Compliance and Regulatory Training 2023 Award' at the recently conducted Pharma L&D & HR Summit & Awards. The prestigious accolade is a testament to Freyr's unwavering commitment to excellence in ensuring compliance and Regulatory adherence in the pharmaceutical sector.



Suren's visionary leadership and dedication have played a pivotal role in setting new benchmarks for training and development in our organization and the industry as well. We consider this award not just a recognition of his training accomplishments but also a celebration of his leadership skills in empowering future Regulatory professionals.



We extend our heartfelt gratitude to BlueTech Media and the esteemed panel of judges for this honor. As we continue on our journey of excellence, this award motivates us to uphold the highest standards in compliance and Regulatory training. Stay tuned as we strive for even greater milestones and achievements in the future!



Click here to see glimpses of the award ceremony





About Freyr



Freyr Solutions is the largest global Regulatory solutions and services company that offers end-to-end Regulatory solutions to life sciences industries. The services include Regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, clinical research, quality management, and technology solutions such as Regulatory information management systems and Regulatory data integration. Freyr's expertise in Regulatory affairs makes it a trusted partner for life sciences companies seeking to navigate the complex Regulatory landscape.

.12+ years in the life sciences Regulatory landscape.

.1400+ global customers and growing.

.2300+ in-house Regulatory experts.

.A Global presence across 20+ countries.

.850+ in-country Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries.

.ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 Certified.

.ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure.



