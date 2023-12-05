Takeda Announces Partnership With BIRAC In India To Foster Healthcare Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 5, 2023: Takeda announced the signing of a three-year MoU with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. The MoU was announced in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Minister of State for the Prime Minister Office, Government of India, and senior government and industry leaders. The partnership will allow Takeda to extend advisory and mentoring support to innovators and entrepreneurs while assisting them from ideation to market deployment of new-age healthcare solutions. The collaboration resonates with BIRAC's vision to stimulate, foster and enhance the strategic research and innovation capabilities of the Indian biotech industry for creation of affordable products addressing the needs of the largest section of society.



Speaking of the collaboration, Sanjay Patel, Global Head of Data Digital and Technology Innovation Capability Solutions, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, said, "India is one of the most vibrant and promising healthcare markets. The country's healthcare segment offers an incredible opportunity both for innovation and growth. The entrepreneurial spirit of domestic healthcare startups has the power to drive healthcare advancements not only in India but globally. This partnership between Takeda and BIRAC, thus, moves beyond convention, signifying a promise to further healthcare in a manner that sets the stage for lasting improvements in the years to come".



Serina Fischer, General Manager, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd said, "At Takeda, we are committed to meeting the unmet needs of patients by discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments and innovative solutions. Our vision and mission align with the Indian Government's aspiration for local solutions to global healthcare challenges. This partnership serves as a practical blueprint, highlighting how public and private players can join forces to propel substantial and enduring advances in healthcare."



Ruchi Sogarwal, Head of Corporate Affairs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd, added, "Collaborations between the government, academia and industry contribute immensely to accelerating innovation and building disruptive healthcare technology solutions for addressing unmet patient needs. Our partnership with BIRAC will allow us to foster innovations, nurturing capabilities and enhancing global competitiveness translating bioscience into bioeconomy."



The partnership was announced at the Global Bio-India (GBI) 2023 ( event organized by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India and its Public Sector Undertaking, BIRAC. GBI is a mega international congregation of biotechnology stakeholders, including international bodies, regulatory bodies, Central and State Ministries, SMEs, large industries, bioclusters, research institutes, investors, and the startup ecosystem.





