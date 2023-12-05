Jordanian King Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II called on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

This call was made during a meeting with the visiting Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, according to a royal court statement.

During the meeting, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinians in or outside the Gaza Strip, noting that the world must reject attempts to create conditions for displacement.

King Abdullah stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of sufficient humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip and the provision of food, medicine, water, and fuel without delay, warning that the humanitarian situation will deteriorate if military operations continue.

He also warned of the dangerous developments in the West Bank and the Israeli violations in Jerusalem, warning of a spike in violence, especially by settlers.

The King commended Cyprus' position in support of working towards peace on the basis of the two-state solution, calling for increasing support for UNRWA to enable it to continue its vital services under its UN mandate.

For his part, President Christodoulides expressed appreciation for Jordan's role, in ensuring the provision of relief and medical aid into the Gaza Strip, voicing Cyprus' support for these efforts.

Discussions also covered bilateral ties, with the two leaders expressing keenness to bolster Jordan-Cyprus relations and expanding prospects for cooperation across various fields. (end)

amn









MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107540786