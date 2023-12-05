Children Among 7 Wounded In Blast In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- At least seven people, including children, received injuries in an explosion in Peshawar city of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan on Tuesday, said officials.

The spokesman for the emergency rescue services, Bilal Ahmad Faizi said an improvised explosive device (IED) went off on a busy road in Peshawar, the provincial capital.

He confirmed that seven people, including four children, were injured in the blast.

The injured were shifted to the nearby government run hospital where the condition of a child is reported critical.

Security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation went underway. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

The blast comes a week after two civilians lost their lives while 10 others, including three security forces personnel, were injured in a suicide attack in Bannu's Bakka Khel area of KPK.

The attacks came at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan.

The operations are a result of the rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

