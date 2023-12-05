One Lebanese Soldier Killed, Three Injured In Israeli Occupation Shelling

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese army command said shelling from the Israeli occupation led to the martyrdom of a soldier and the injury of 3 others on Tuesday.

Quoted by Lebanese News Agency (NNA), the army wrote on platform "X" that an army military position in the Nabi Awayda area, Odaisseh, was subjected to shelling by the Israeli enemy, which led to the martyrdom of a soldier and the injury of 3 others, who were transferred to a hospital for treatment."

Meanwhile, NNA also reported that hostile artillery shelling targeted the surroundings of the southern towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa, and Al-Jabbain. (end)

