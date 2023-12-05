               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

One Lebanese Soldier Killed, Three Injured In Israeli Occupation Shelling


12/5/2023 3:04:32 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese army command said shelling from the Israeli occupation led to the martyrdom of a soldier and the injury of 3 others on Tuesday.
Quoted by Lebanese News Agency (NNA), the army wrote on platform "X" that an army military position in the Nabi Awayda area, Odaisseh, was subjected to shelling by the Israeli enemy, which led to the martyrdom of a soldier and the injury of 3 others, who were transferred to a hospital for treatment."
Meanwhile, NNA also reported that hostile artillery shelling targeted the surroundings of the southern towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa, and Al-Jabbain. (end)
ayb


MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107540783

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search