Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Murder Of Jordanian In Chicago

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said it was following up on conditions surrounding the murder of a Jordanian citizen in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday.Director of the Ministry's Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate, Sufyan Qudah, said the Jordanian Embassy in Washington is working with relevant US authorities to determine the facts of the crime and apprehend the culprit who fled the scene.At his family's request, the embassy started making the required arrangements to get the deceased's body to the Kingdom as quickly as feasible.Qudah offered his condolences to the deceased's family.