Court Charges 2 Drivers Who Caused Death Of PSD Officer With Intentional Homicide

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra)-- The Grand Criminal Court Public Prosecutor charged two drivers with intentional homicide against a public employee while exercising his official duty after they ran over and killed Warrant Officer Ahmad Marwan Ahmad Thabet, one of the Public Security Directorate's (PSD) Highway Patrol officers, in Zarqa.The penalty for the two drivers who took turns driving the truck and caused Warrant Officer Ahmed's death is life imprisonment under Article 327/2 of the Penal Code, and they were detained and are being held in a correctional and rehabilitation center pending the prosecution.On Tuesday, the people of Zarqa Governorate brought the remains of the martyr Ahmed to his final resting place amid the anguish that had descended on Jordan and mourners following the news of this horrible murder.In a statement, the PSD mourned the martyrdom of Warrant Officer Ahmad, expressing its condolences to his family, relatives, and colleagues.