JITOA Plans Promotional Trip For 15 Tour Operators

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- The Jordan Inbound Tour Operators Association (JITOA), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), planned a promotional tour for 15 of the JITOA's members.The tour is part of the JICA-supported Petra City Development Program, which is run in association with the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) with the aim of promoting and enhancing regional tourism experiences that adhere to sustainability and quality standards, according to a JITOA statement on Tuesday.According to JITOA, the tour is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for various tourism experiences and includes a wide range of activities and events planned in collaboration with JICA to improve and diversify tourism experiences in Petra, enhancing awareness of the Rose City's unique cultural and environmental resources, diversifying the activities available to extend the duration of the tourist's stay, and allowing local tourism experiences to display their services that stimulate the local community in cultural and economic terms.JITOA stated that this exploratory trip is part of ongoing efforts to improve international tourism collaboration and strengthen cultural and economic relations between Jordan and Japan.During the three-day tour, the participants took part in seven local experiences, including visits to key archeological and cultural sites as well as various local associations.