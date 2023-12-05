Israeli Bombing Kills Lebanese Soldier

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, December 5 (Petra) -- The Lebanese army announced Tuesday that one of its soldiers was killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli bombing of the town of Al Adissa on the Lebanese border.
The Army Command stated that an army military centre in the Al Adisa area was bombed by the Israeli army, killing a soldier and injuring three others.
