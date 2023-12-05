GCC Summit Calls Ending Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, December 5 (Petra) -- The final statement of the 44th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Doha Tuesday stressed the necessity of stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and targeting Palestinian civilians and forcibly displacing them.The statement appealed to the international community to cease fire and protect Palestinian civilians, calling for an end to the occupation and support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all territories Israel has occupied since June 1967.It called for ending the Israeli siege on the besieged enclave, noting the need for the international community to bear its responsibility and avoid "double standards."It states that the GCC's position on the Palestinian cause is "unwavering" and calls for ending the occupation and realising the two-state solution.The leaders of the GCC countries warned of the "dangers" of a spillover to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East unless the Israeli war stops.The statement expressed "deep concern" about the escalation of manifestations of racism and hatred against Arabs and Muslims across the world.The statement welcomed Saudi Arabia's initiative to formulate international action to stop the Israeli war on Gaza.The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, said the Israeli occupation forces' "crimes" against Palestinians in the occupied Territories violated religious, moral and humanitarian standards and values.He said, "It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for about two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent, defenceless civilians continues, including women and children, cutting off supplies of water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel and destroying hospitals, places of worship, schools and vital facilities."