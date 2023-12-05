Qatar Facilitates Another Successful Reunion Of Ukrainian Children With Their Family

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar announced the success of the second reunification of Ukrainian children with their families in Ukraine.

The operation comes as a part of the State of Qatar's ongoing mediation and coordination efforts in reunifying families separated by the conflict.

Today, Qatar hosted six children, who were previously residing with relatives, with their parents and legal guardians in the Qatari Embassy in Moscow during the operation and accompanied them to their destinations ensuring their safety and wellbeing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar expressed its sincere gratitude and appreciation to the authorities of Ukraine and Russia, as well as to Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, and Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Ukrainian Parliament, for their commendable cooperation and goodwill throughout the mediation and reunification process. All parties are committed to addressing the plight of separated families and ensuring the safety and security of the children.

Qatar reaffirms its commitment to supporting the efforts made by both the states of Ukraine and Russia to reunify separated families and protect the rights and well-being of the children affected by the ongoing conflict.

Qatar remains committed to its role as a mediator and a facilitator, and sees this success as a positive step that highlights the importance of dialogue and mediation.