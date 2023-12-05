

Nitinotes, developers of EndoZipTM, a revolutionary, fully automated suturing device, announced the appointment of

Mr. John Barr

as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Barr has over 40 years of experience in MedTech, including his significant role at Apollo Endosurgery as the Chairman of the Board. This experience positions him perfectly to lead the strategic thinking as Nitinotes prepares for the EU market entry and further develops the EndoZip system.



Mr. John Barr, Nitinote's new Chairman This significant appointment coincides with a period of remarkable clinical achievements for Nitinotes. To date, over 90 patients have successfully undergone procedures using the EndoZipTM system, with more than 400 sutures performed by 14 different physicians, showcasing the device's efficacy and reliability in the field of obesity treatment. EndoZipTM: Pioneering a New Era in Endoscopic Obesity Treatment EndoZipTM, Nitinotes' flagship product, is a state-of-the-art robotic endoscopic fully automated suturing system designed to transform the landscape of endoscopic gastroplasty procedures. EndoZipTM offers a minimally invasive approach, making it a viable option for patients with obesity class I & II, who are not suitable candidates for traditional bariatric surgery. Its innovative design ensures consistent and safe suturing, which is crucial for patient outcomes, and represents a major advancement in the treatment of obesity. EndoZipTM: Setting a New Standard in Obesity Treatment EndoZipTM is revolutionizing the treatment of obesity. This technology is a game-changer in the medical field because of its ease of use, short learning curve, and potential for significant scale-up. Amidst challenging times, Nitinotes has successfully secured funding, reflecting the strong confidence in the vision and technology. CEO Raz Bar-On shared his perspective on this exciting phase:

"The world is waking up to the significance of Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), and we're right there, at the forefront of this medical revolution, to lead the change." About Nitinotes: A Leader in Innovative Obesity Treatment The Nitinotes company is on the cutting edge of medical technology, focusing on innovative solutions for obesity treatment. The company's flagship product, EndoZipTM, is a groundbreaking robotic fully automated endoscopic suturing system that offers a minimally invasive approach for obesity class I & II patients. Its unique design ensures consistent, safe suturing, at the press of a button, marking a significant advancement in obesity treatment. Join Nitinotes's Journey For more information about Nitinotes and the revolutionary EndoZipTM system, visit Nitinotes' Website at



and follow the company's activity on

Nitinotes' LinkedIn Page . Contact Information

NITINOTES SURGICAL

...

+97248876698 Raz Bar-On

CEO

...

+972502008225 Avigail Porat

Content Marketing Manager

...eting

+972545882895 Related Images Related Image Mr. John Barr Mr. John Barr, Nitinote's new Chairman Related Image EndoZipTM System EndoZipTM is the first automated suturing system, designed to transform the landscape of endoscopic gastroplasty.





