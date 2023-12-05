Exagrid Wins 2 Industry Awards At The SDC Awards 2023

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with two industry awards, including:



These awards were announced at the 14th annual SDC Awards ceremony, held in London on November 30, 2023.

The Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards, are focused on recognizing the innovation, expertise and success of the IT industry across a range of key disciplines. Storage, security, cloud, automation, digitalization - some of the key building blocks of today's digital businesses blazing a trail in their chosen industry sectors.

Winners are determined by public vote. This year's awards mark the eighth year of wins for ExaGrid at the SDC Awards (known previously as the SVC Awards) and the fourth consecutive year that ExaGrid has won the Storage Company of the Year award.

ExaGrid's unique Tiered Backup Storage is the only storage solution built just for backup to improve backup performance, restore performance, scalability as data grows, security, ransomware recovery, disaster recovery, and the economics of backup, with low costs up front and over time. All other solutions are generic storage solutions or inline scale-up deduplication appliances. Over the past year, ExaGrid's growth has accelerated and ExaGrid has expanded its sales and customer support teams worldwide while remaining Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive. ExaGrid supports over 4,000 organizations worldwide, in over 80 countries.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage appliances, winning seven industry awards in 2023, including:



“We are honored by the continued recognition we've received for our Tiered Backup Storage, and grateful to everyone who voted for us, and to our staff, our customers, and our channel partners for their support,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“We are proud to win Storage Company of the Year again, which is a testament to not only our product, but also our expert-level customer support, and our success and growth as a company. Many thanks to the SDC Awards team for organizing a wonderful evening that celebrated many industry leaders, and congratulations to our fellow award winners.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn . See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories . ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

