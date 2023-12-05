Battery Manufacturer Hithium Joins Chile's Clean Energy Association

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Stationary energy storage specialist Hithium has become a member of Chile's renewable energy association ACERA. The manufacturer signed with the group at an event it hosted for partners and industry colleagues in Santiago, where Hithium representatives also introduced the company to the regional market and presented its latest product innovations.

“We are committed to supporting the renewables industry in Chile, which is why it is important for us to join our clean energy sector colleagues here and become a member of ACERA,” said Mizhi Zhang, Hithium Head of Global Business, at the event.“As renewable energy generation grows, energy storage plays a key role in enabling the grid to incorporate clean power in a stable way. A big thanks to all our sector colleagues and partners who joined us tonight to celebrate and talk about how we can build out Chile's energy storage together.”

A not-for-profit trade association founded in 2003, ACERA is focused on connecting stakeholders in the renewable energy market as well as promoting the transition to clean energy and greater energy efficiency in Chile.

Following its debut on the global energy storage market earlier in this year, Hithium introduced its first 5MWh“∞ Block” container system, which Hithium Director of Global Applications Engineering Neil Bradshaw presented in detail at the company's event.

Bradshaw explained,“The system achieves a leap in energy density as well as simplifying installation. Using dual channel module technology, Hithium designed the modules to be inserted only from one side, allowing for subsequent maintenance to occur only on one side. This means the containers can be placed not just side by side but also back to back so that project owners need up to 20% less surface area. Likewise, the entire cabling exits the containers through the side instead underneath the container, enabling installers to save significantly on foundation costs.”

The Hithium event,“Hi Society,” took place at W Santiago Hotel where the manufacturer welcomed an estimated 70 members of the regional renewables community.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple“intelligent” production facilities, HiTHIUM's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With many decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, HiTHIUM leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations for production, research, or sales in Shenzhen, Munich, Dubai, and California. HiTHIUM has shipped 11 GWh of battery capacity.

