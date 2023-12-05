Moody's Launches Moody's Research Assistant, A Genai Tool To Power Analytic Insights

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today announced the launch of Moody's Research Assistant, a first-of-its-kind search and analytical tool powered by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). Leveraging Moody's extensive proprietary content and the latest large language models (LLMs), the product helps customers generate new insights from the breadth and depth of Moody's credit research, data, and analytics.

As the first GenAI-powered research tool commercially available for financial market participants, Moody's Research Assistant synthesizes vast amounts of information so users can assess lending or investment opportunities, monitor developments, compare entities, and enhance analytical workflows rapidly and at scale. Grounded in Moody's extensive proprietary content in combination with the latest GenAI technology, Moody's Research Assistant allows users to generate more holistic risk insights faster.

“For financial market participants, successfully navigating today's complex risk landscape requires resource-intensive analysis of a vast array of research and data across a number of risk domains,” said Cristina Pieretti, General Manager of Digital Insights for Moody's Analytics.“With Moody's Research Assistant, analysis that used to take hours can now be accomplished in minutes, freeing up more time for strategic decision-making.”

Users who participated in a pilot of Moody's Research Assistant reported gains in productivity and effectiveness. Based on observed metrics during the pilot period, users could save up to 80% of the time they spend on data collection and up to 50% of the time they spend on analysis by adding Moody's Research Assistant. Overall, results suggest that Moody's Research Assistant could save users up to 27% of their time spent performing the typical tasks and functions of a financial analyst.

Moody's Research Assistant is available as an add-on to CreditView, Moody's flagship ratings and research solution. Using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service and powered by advanced language processing technology, Moody's Research Assistant complements CreditView's existing information retrieval system, effectively identifying relevant entities, industries, and geographical regions within textual content.

Moody's Research Assistant covers the latest rating actions, credit opinions, and research reports from Moody's Investors Service to provide real-time answers for users. Ultimately, Moody's Research Assistant will expand to leverage more of Moody's data and content across risk domains including credit, climate, cyber, compliance, supply chain, and more.

The launch of Moody's Research Assistant is the latest chapter in Moody's integration of AI into its products, solutions, and processes that help decision makers decode risk and unlock opportunities. Moody's ongoing approach to innovation is grounded in three main principles – evolving with urgency, empowering employees, and prioritizing customer impact.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 15,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys/about.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for Moody's business and operations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Moody's is identifying certain factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Those factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of current economic conditions, including capital market disruptions, inflation and related monetary policy actions by governments in response to inflation, on worldwide credit markets and on economic activity, including on the volume of mergers and acquisitions, and their effects on the volume of debt and other securities issued in domestic and/or global capital markets; the uncertain effectiveness and possible collateral consequences of U.S. and foreign government initiatives and monetary policy to respond to the current economic climate, including instability of financial institutions, credit quality concerns, and other potential impacts of volatility in financial and credit markets; the global impacts of the Russia - Ukraine military conflict and more recently the military conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, on volatility in world financial markets, on general economic conditions and GDP in the U.S. and worldwide, on global relations and on the Company's own operations and personnel; other matters that could affect the volume of debt and other securities issued in domestic and/or global capital markets, including regulation, increased utilization of technologies that have the potential to intensify competition and accelerate disruption and disintermediation in the financial services industry, as well as the number of issuances of securities without ratings or securities which are rated or evaluated by non-traditional parties; the level of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. and abroad; the uncertain effectiveness and possible collateral consequences of U.S. and foreign government actions affecting credit markets, international trade and economic policy, including those related to tariffs, tax agreements and trade barriers; the impact of MIS's withdrawal of its credit ratings on countries or entities within countries and of Moody's no longer conducting commercial operations in countries where political instability warrants such actions; concerns in the marketplace affecting our credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit agency ratings; the introduction or development of competing and/or emerging technologies and products; pricing pressure from competitors and/or customers; the level of success of new product development and global expansion; the impact of regulation as an NRSRO, the potential for new U.S., state and local legislation and regulations; the potential for increased competition and regulation in the EU and other foreign jurisdictions; exposure to litigation related to our rating opinions, as well as any other litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries to which Moody's may be subject from time to time; provisions in U.S. legislation modifying the pleading standards and EU regulations modifying the liability standards applicable to credit rating agencies in a manner adverse to credit rating agencies; provisions of EU regulations imposing additional procedural and substantive requirements on the pricing of services and the expansion of supervisory remit to include non-EU ratings used for regulatory purposes; uncertainty regarding the future relationship between the U.S. and China; the possible loss of key employees and the impact of the global labor environment; failures or malfunctions of our operations and infrastructure; any vulnerabilities to cyber threats or other cybersecurity concerns; the timing and effectiveness of our restructuring programs, such as the 2022 - 2023 Geolocation Restructuring Program; currency and foreign exchange volatility; the outcome of any review by controlling tax authorities of Moody's global tax planning initiatives; exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil remedies if Moody's fails to comply with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which Moody's operates, including data protection and privacy laws, sanctions laws, anti-corruption laws, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials; the impact of mergers, acquisitions, such as our acquisition of RMS, or other business combinations and the ability of Moody's to successfully integrate acquired businesses; the level of future cash flows; the levels of capital investments; and a decline in the demand for risk management tools by financial institutions. These factors, risks and uncertainties as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause Moody's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in greater detail under“Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of Moody's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC or in materials incorporated herein or therein. Stockholders and investors are cautioned that the occurrence of any of these factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, which could have a material and adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict new factors, nor can the Company assess the potential effect of any new factors on it. Forward-looking and other statements in this document may also address our corporate responsibility progress, plans, and goals (including sustainability and environmental matters), and the inclusion of such statements is not an indication that these contents are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future.

