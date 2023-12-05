               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bank Rescue Package: Swiss Government Encounters Resistance


12/5/2023 2:16:22 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Schweizer Regierung plant Rettungsschirm für Banken – und stösst auf Gegenwehr (original)

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) could have made up to CHF250 billion ($286 billion) available to the collapsing Credit Suisse in spring 2023. That is around three times as much as the federal government spends in a normal year.

The exorbitant credit line could be granted because the Federal Council amended the relevant laws by means of emergency legislation in March 2023. The Swiss government thus saved Credit Suisse from an uncontrolled collapse. The bank was then taken over by UBS.

