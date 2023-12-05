Brazilian To Preside International Poultry Council

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Ricardo Santin (pictured), head of poultry lobby ABPA, was elected the new president of the International Poultry Council (IPC). Santin, who was previously acting as the vice president of the institution, will be the first Brazilian to lead IPC. Elected on Friday (1st), he'll be joined by Vice President Richard Griffths, of the British Poultry Council, and treasurer Jim Summer, of the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council.

His goals as head of the IPC include expanding the global presence of the institution that's focused on health challenges, particularly avian flu, and strengthening the image of the poultry chain and the representativeness of the IPC in the world's leading agencies.

The IPC was established in 2005. It represents lobbies and companies that account for 73% of the world's poultry production at approximately 130 million tonnes, and over 86% of global poultry exports of an industry whose gross domestic product (GDP) is over USD 220 billion per year.

“It's an honor and a great challenge to take over the presidency of the IPC in a moment that's particularly important for the future of the global poultry industry. We have industry issues to be overcome and topics to advance on the global food chain. In this sense, we'll work towards building solutions together to reach all links of the productive chain to make foods in a broad and democratic manner, contributing to the global food security and reaffirming the role of the fundamental meat,” says Santin.

