US Dollar Credit Supply: Corporate Supply Increases In November

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
Year-to-date corporate issuance sits at US$632bn, in line with our forecast of no more than US$650bn for 2023. Despite redemptions of US$41bn, net supply was positive in November, accounting for US$16bn. Current year-to-date net supply sits at €134bn.
Healthcare, Industrial & Chemicals, and Utilities led November supply, accounting for US$16bn, US$12bn, and US$12bn, respectively. With this, Industrials & Chemicals have surpassed the 2022 supply figure of US$85bn, reaching US$90bn YTD. Additionally, from a YTD perspective, most sectors are well above 2022 levels, with TMT being the exception where supply decreased by one third to US$95bn. Real Estate sits just above last year's supply at US$27bn.
YTD Corporate Reverse Yankee supply is now at €40bn. Due to USD corporate spread outperformance versus EUR, the equation for many corporates shows no cost saving advantage. Nevertheless, November saw a notable increase of Corporate Reverse Yankee supply, by around €7bn.
Financials supply totalled US$32 in November, decreasing from the US$53bn seen in October, and the lowest monthly level in the second half of this year apart from August. On a YTD basis, financials supply has risen to US$427bn, although supply will still close the year at a substantially lower level than recent years. With redemptions of US$23, net supply amounts to US$9bn for November and now stands at US$114bn from a YTD perspective.
Bank supply totalled US$25bn, of which US$12bn is senior, and US$13bn is bank capital. November bank bond issuance is still sitting at a lower YTD level compared to 2022 and is around half when compared to October of this year and November 2022.
MENAFN05122023000222011065ID1107540459
Author:
Timothy Rahill
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.