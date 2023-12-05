EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Corporate News Software platform SNP CrystalBridge® to empower global SAP S/4HANA project at TE Connectivity

Technology group consolidates SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA into a single system using SNP CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach for selective data migrations The decisive factors were SNP's global presence, comprehensive expertise and powerful software platform Heidelberg, Germany I Irving, TX, U.S.A, December 5, 2023 – SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, is supporting TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, during its complex, global SAP project with the software platform SNP CrystalBridge as well as additional services. Employing more than 85,000 professionals globally, TE Connectivity plans to streamline its SAP landscape by consolidating its existing SAP ECC and S/4HANA systems. Targeting a seamless migration of data volumes in the mid double-digit terabyte range, the company seeks to establish a unified global SAP S/4HANA landscape. To realize this objective, TE Connectivity is leveraging SNP's market leading CrystalBridge software platform and unparalleled SAP data migration expertise. SNP will spearhead the project implementation leveraging its industry-proven BLUEFIELD approach for selective data transitions utilizing the SNP CrystalBridge platform for intricate data analysis, archiving, restructuring, and data migration. Bolstered by a comprehensive suite of supplemental services, the multi-phase project is strategically planned for execution across four waves spanning a five-year timeline. With over 75 years of leadership in connectivity and sensor solutions, TE Connectivity products enable tomorrow's technology, including next-generation transportation, data centers and renewable energy. The company plans to streamline its core business operations by consolidating two SAP systems into a single, global SAP S/4HANA platform. Utilizing SNP's CrystalBridge and the targeted BLUEFIELD methodology, the migration will focus on high-quality data, ensuring a secure and efficient transition. “SNP offers exactly what we were looking for: a proven migration approach coupled with the right technology, end-to-end services available with their robust CrystalBridge software platform, underpinned by a global footprint. This will enable consistent access to the SAP S/4HANA system for our global workforce. Given the complexity of this undertaking, we needed a partner with a proven and successful track record. With SNP, we have found an ideal partner,” explains Tony Leisher, VP/CIO of Global Applications & Technology Transformation at TE Connectivity.“This migration project will allow TE to take advantage of new technology capabilities to better serve our customers and employees.” Jens Amail, CEO at SNP, comments:“We are delighted to welcome TE Connectivity to our community of more than 3,000 customers, who put their trust in our software platform and global delivery capabilities. Leveraging the advanced automation functionality of SNP CrystalBridge, we ensure minimal downtime and a secure data transition – even for the most complex SAP initiatives. Our methodology for selective data migration has set the industry benchmark. We are honored by the trust of Tony Leisher and his team and look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

About TE Connectivity TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

About SNP SNP (ticker: SHF) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP's Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud. The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year. More information is available at

