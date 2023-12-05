EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Veganz successfully sells its retail business

05.12.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Ludwigsfelde, Germany, 5 December 2023 - Veganz Group AG has successfully sold its retail

business. Veganz, which became known as Europe's first vegan supermarket chain and is now an innovative brand and producer of vegan food, has successfully sold its last retail

location in Warschauer Straße in Berlin to a successor operator. This means that the group's last remaining shop is now also closing. Veganz Group AG is thus continuing its strategy of focussing on the brand business and expanding its own production of innovative plant-based products such as Mililk.

At times, Veganz Group AG operated up to 10 stores in Europe and, in response to demand from retailers, also became a wholesaler in 2013, thus paving the way for plant-based nutrition on German supermarket shelves. With its entry into the brand business in 2015, Veganz succeeded in breaking into the vegan niche thanks to colourful products and a life-affirming corporate philosophy. Since 2020, Veganz Group AG has also been successfully producing its own vegan products in-house. There are now four production facilities and products from the egg alternatives, fish alternatives, meat alternatives, cheese alternatives and milk alternatives categories are now produced in-house. The products, such as Veganz Cashewbert and Veganz Mililk, not only regularly receive innovation and taste awards, but also represent new sustainability concepts for the entire food industry. For example, Veganz Mililk, the 2D printed oat milk alternative that sets new standards in terms of water and packaging savings. Oat drink, 90% water. Cow's milk, 87% water. Both are travelling through Germany in heavy tetrapaks. In the case of oat drink, that's 344,880,000 litres of water per year in cartons, with trucks emitting 113 grams of CO2 per tonne-kilometre. Annual sales of milk alternatives? 383,200 tonnes - that's 43 tonnes of CO2 per kilometre.

Veganz Mililk mixed with water at home solves the problem. One pallet of 2D printed Mililk is equivalent to 9 pallets of Tetra-Pak.

"With our branded products in stores, we can quickly and effectively reach a large number of people who want to try vegan products, and due to the high demand for our own-brand products, it was the next logical step for us to close the retail business. I would like to thank all our employees who have supported us with such commitment for over 10 years," says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG.

The sustainable Veganz range is available in stores and online at veganz.



About Veganz Group AG Veganz (veganz) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry. Media contact: Moritz Möller | ... | +49 151 65759621





