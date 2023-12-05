EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change to the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

05.12.2023 / 11:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change to the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Lehrte, December 05, 2023 – HELMA Eigenheimbau AG announces that on November 30, 2023, Mr. André Müller resigned from his mandate as a member of the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG at his own request and in best agreement with the Supervisory Board prior to the expiration of his Management Board contract on June 30, 2025. At the same time, Mr. Müller resigned from his mandates as Managing Director of HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH at his own request.



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary – which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer – the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations. With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures – predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany – the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary is meanwhile the leading company in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment. As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range. Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. HELMA – we love to build for your life.



IR contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-Mail: ...

05.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Zum Meersefeld 4 31275 Lehrte Germany Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-345 Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0EQ578 WKN: A0EQ57 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1789713



End of News EQS News Service