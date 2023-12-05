EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Increases Hydrogen Production in Southeast United States

05.12.2023 / 11:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Increases Hydrogen Production in Southeast United States Woking, UK, December 5, 2023 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has increased the liquid hydrogen production capacity at its facility in McIntosh, Alabama. Linde's McIntosh facility will now produce up to 30 tons per day of liquid hydrogen for the local merchant market. The plant will meet increasing demand for hydrogen from Linde's existing and new customers in end markets including manufacturing and electronics. It will also supply hydrogen to Linde's space launch and mobility customers. The expansion complements Linde's existing hydrogen business in the southeastern U.S. and increases network density in the region. Linde invested approximately $90 million in the project. “Over the past decade we have continued to expand our robust hydrogen production and supply network in the U.S., establishing Linde as the largest supplier of liquid hydrogen in the country,” said Todd Lawson, Vice President East Region, Linde.“As demand for liquid hydrogen continues to grow, we are proud to leverage our technology and expertise to safely start up this project on time and on budget.”

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit



Contacts:









Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: ...



Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: ...







05.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Linde plc Forge, 43 Church Street West GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey United Kingdom Phone: +1-203-837-2210 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: IE000S9YS762 Listed: Nasdaq EQS News ID: 1788921



End of News EQS News Service