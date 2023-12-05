HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair Returns In January 2024

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)

The



Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50



offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises



international exhibitions ,



conferences and



business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via



research reports and



digital news channels . For more information, please visit:



