SOWITEC group GmbH: Holders of the bond 2018/2023 approve all proposed resolutions recommended by the company by a large majority

SOWITEC group GmbH: Holders of the bond 2018/2023 approve all proposed resolutions recommended by the company by a large majority



Sonnenbühl, 5 December 2023 – SOWITEC group GmbH (“SOWITEC” or“Company”) announces that today's 2nd noteholders' meeting of the holders of the bond 2018/2023 (ISIN: DE000A2NBZ21) in Sonnenbühl passed the following resolutions with the required qualified majority of the votes cast:



the extension of the bond maturing on 8 November 2023 by three years until 8 November 2026 (approval of 100.00%);

the waiver with regard to the exercise of termination rights under the notes pursuant to § 7 (a) (i) and (iii) of the bond terms and conditions and the waiver with regard to the exercise of termination rights pursuant to § 490 BGB (approval of 99.89%);

the election of a common representative of the noteholders (approval of 100.00%);

authorizations and obligations of the common representative (approval of 100.00%);

the amendment of the bond terms and conditions (§ 3 Interest) (approval of 100.00%);

the amendment of the bond terms and conditions (§ 8 Distribution limitation) (approval of 100.00%); the amendment of the bond terms and conditions (§ 2 Status of the notes; collateralization and parallel obligation) (approval of 100.00%). Of the outstanding bonds with voting rights with a nominal value of EUR 7.634 million, bonds with a nominal value of EUR 2.696 million were represented, corresponding to a presence of 35.32%, which was significantly above the required quorum of at least 25%. Frank Hummel, CEO of SOWITEC group GmbH:“We would like to thank all noteholders for their strong support, which they clearly expressed today through their vote. Our thanks also go to SdK for the constructive discussions and the trustful cooperation.” The participation fee will be paid after the resolutions of the noteholders' meeting have been implemented, probably in January 2024.



About SOWITEC:

As one of the leading global project developers for renewable energies, SOWITEC is active in 13 countries with a focus on the rapidly growing emerging and developing countries. With more than 140 employees, SOWITEC covers all areas of solar and wind power project development: from planning and design, yield and profitability calculations, construction support, sales and financing to technical and commercial management of wind and solar parks. More than 60 wind and solar projects developed by SOWITEC with almost 3,000 MW are currently in operation in eight countries.





Contact:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

089/8896906-25

...

