Voluntary Public Acquisition Offer To The Shareholders Of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

MUNICH, 5 December 2023

Voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Telefónica Local Services GmbH (“Bidder”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telefónica, S.A. with registered office in Madrid/Spain, today submitted a voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG in the form of a partial offer to acquire shares (ISIN DE000A1J5RX9) against payment of a consideration of EUR 2.35 per share ("Acquisition Offer"). The offer document for the Acquisition Offer published today is available on the Bidder's website at





The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG will comprehensively review the offer document and publish a reasoned statement on the Acquisition Offer following their evaluation in accordance with the statutory provisions.





Further information

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Investor Relations

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

80992 München

Christian Kern, Director Investor Relations; (m) +49 179 9000 208

Marion Polzer, CIRO, Head of Investor Relations; (m) +49 176 7290 1221

Eugen Albrecht, CIRO, Senior Investor Relations Officer; (m) +49 176 3147 5260

(t) +49 89 2442 1010

...





Language: English Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 80992 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0 Internet: ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

