|
EQS-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer
Voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
05.12.2023 / 13:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MUNICH, 5 December 2023
Voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Telefónica Local Services GmbH (“Bidder”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telefónica, S.A. with registered office in Madrid/Spain, today submitted a voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG in the form of a partial offer to acquire shares (ISIN DE000A1J5RX9) against payment of a consideration of EUR 2.35 per share ("Acquisition Offer"). The offer document for the Acquisition Offer published today is available on the Bidder's website at
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG will comprehensively review the offer document and publish a reasoned statement on the Acquisition Offer following their evaluation in accordance with the statutory provisions.
Further information
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Christian Kern, Director Investor Relations; (m) +49 179 9000 208
Marion Polzer, CIRO, Head of Investor Relations; (m) +49 176 7290 1221
Eugen Albrecht, CIRO, Senior Investor Relations Officer; (m) +49 176 3147 5260
(t) +49 89 2442 1010
...
-p
05.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
|
| Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
|
| 80992 München
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)89 24 42 0
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A1J5RX9
| WKN:
| A1J5RX
| Indices:
| MDAX
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1789773
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service