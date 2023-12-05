Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Study results

05.12.2023 / 15:01 CET/CEST

Mainz Biomed Reports Positive Topline Results from U.S. eAArly DETECT Study Evaluating Novel mRNA Biomarkers

Groundbreaking Results Demonstrate Sensitivity for Colorectal Cancer of 97% with Specificity of 97% and Advanced Adenoma Sensitivity of 82%





Results Exceed those from the Company's European ColoFuture Clinical Study of the Same Design



ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT Studies Support Inclusion of a Portfolio of Novel mRNA Biomarkers in Pivotal FDA PMA Clinical Trial (ReconAAsense); Trial is On Track to Commence Enrollment in Mid-2024 BERKELEY, US – MAINZ, Germany – December 5, 2023 - Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the“Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today groundbreaking topline results from its eAArly DETECT U.S. clinical study, a multi-center feasibility study assessing the potential to integrate a portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into a next generation version of ColoAlert®, the Company's highly efficacious and easy-to-use screening test for colorectal cancer (CRC) being commercialized across Europe and in select international territories.

The eAArly DETECT topline results reported a sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 97% with a specificity of 97% and a sensitivity for advanced adenoma of 82%. They confirm the positive results from ColoFuture, its European counterpart which reported data in October 2023. “The eAArly DETECT and ColoFuture study read-outs not only represent an outstanding result for the Company but also for CRC disease treatment and personal healthcare management. The results offer the unique promise of a self-administered screening tool with highly effective detection of adenomas (AA), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to this deadly disease,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed.“Upgrading the technical configuration of our at-home CRC screening test to include AA diagnostic capability represents a major innovation in the field of CRC diagnostics. We are excited to present the full dataset at an upcoming medical conference and ramp-up preparations to commence patient enrollment in ReconAAsense, our pivotal FDA pre-market approval trial. If successful, this will position a next generation ColoAlert® as the most robust and accurate at-home CRC diagnostic screening test on the market.” The eAArly DETECT study enrolled 254 evaluable subjects across 21 sites in the U.S. with a similar design to that of ColoFuture, its European counterpart. Patients aged 45 years and older were invited to participate

when referred for a colonoscopy to either screen for CRC (average risk), to follow up on a positive non-invasive test, imaging or symptoms, or if a subject was already identified as having colorectal cancer but before any treatment had been administered.

Those who agreed to provide a stool sample in advance of the colonoscopy (or treatment in the case of subjects with already identified colorectal cancer) were eligible for participation. Subjects were classified into groups following central pathology review: CRC, advanced adenoma, non-advanced adenoma, no findings, or non-colorectal cancer. Each subject outcome was compared to the results from the ColoAlert® test incorporating the novel biomarkers. The results from eAArly DETECT not only confirm but even surpass the good results from ColoFuture earlier this year that reported sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 94% with specificity of 97% and advanced adenoma sensitivity of 80%. The portfolio of mRNA biomarkers evaluated in the eAArly DETECT/ColoFuture studies were acquired from the Université de Sherbrooke (January 2022) to potentially enhance ColoAlert®'s technical profile, further extending its capability to include the identification of advanced adenomas. In Sherbrooke's pioneering work, researchers tested a battery of novel transcriptional mRNA biomarkers using samples obtained from patients diagnosed with CRC, or as having an advanced adenoma, and identified a subset of mRNA biomarkers that provided the greatest sensitivity and specificity of detection (Herring et al. 2021). Mainz Biomed specifically selected those mRNA biomarkers which demonstrated not just the ability to detect a disease signal from samples of patients who were known to have colorectal cancer, but also the unique potential to identify a signal from samples of patients with advanced adenomas. The power to detect lesions in a pre-cancerous stage can change the entire CRC diagnostic landscape. If advanced adenomas are identified early, they are curable. By treating the patient before the polyps can progress to a cancerous stage, CRC can be prevented. Please visit Mainz Biomed's official website for investors at mainzbiomed/investors/ for more information. Please follow us to stay up to date:

LinkedIn

X (Previously Twitter)

Facebook About ColoAlert ® ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed's flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert®

detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis (Dollinger et al., 2018 ). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert®

will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial 'ReconAAsense.' Once approved in the US, the Company's commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country. About Colorectal Cancer Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert®

should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4+ total market opportunity in the US. About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed .

Archive at

