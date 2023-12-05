(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: CEL-SCI Corporation - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu CEL-SCI Corporation Unternehmen: CEL-SCI Corporation ISIN: US1508376076 Anlass der Studie: Initiation of coverage Empfehlung: Buy seit: 05.12.2023 Kursziel: USD8.40 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Christian Orquera First Berlin Equity Research has initiated coverage on CEL-SCI Corporation (ISIN: US1508376076). Analyst Christian Orquera's rating is BUY with a price target of USD 8.40 (€7.70). Abstract: CEL-SCI Corporation (CEL-SCI) is a biotech company with a development-stage immunotherapeutic product pipeline focused on cancer. The company's lead drug candidate, Multikine, is a biological product that contains a mixture of naturally derived and naturally occurring human proteins called cytokines, capable of activating a patient's immune system to fight and kill cancerous tumours. The drug candidate has been primarily developed as a neo-adjuvant (prior to standard therapy which mostly implies surgical removal of the tumour) immunotherapy for the treatment of various types of solid tumours, the lead indication, primary advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). While Multikine did not meet the primary endpoint of the overall phase 3 trials in 923 patients, it demonstrated superior performance compared to standard of care in the pre-defined low-risk arm (n=380). Moreover, post-hoc data analysis of the whole study showed that the drug candidate achieves an even stronger performance in less sick locally advanced disease patients meeting certain criteria (No lymph node involvement - N0 - and low PD-L1 tumour expression). These patients showed a 73% 5-year survival rate vs 45% for the control group, a 28 percentage point overall survival advantage vs control (p=0.0015). Importantly, 38% of these patients saw pre-surgical responses with Multikine which led to a >32% 5-year absolute overall survival advantage vs control (p=0.0019). Based on this data, we believe CEL-SCI's lead drug candidate, Multikine, has a good chance of receiving conditional approval in Canada and the UK in H2 2024, followed by Europe and the US in 2025. Subject to approval, the company will be able to commercialise the drug while conducting a confirmatory study. We project sales potential for Multikine in these markets of >USD970m. We expect positive news flow from Multikine's approval process to add substantial value to CEL-SCI and positively impact the share price. We initiate coverage of CEL-SCI with a Buy rating and a USD8.40 (€7.70) price target. First Berlin Equity Research hat die Coverage von CEL-SCI Corporation (ISIN: US1508376076) aufgenommen. Das Rating von Analyst Christian Orquera ist BUY bei einem Kursziel von USD 8,40 (€7,70). Zusammenfassung: CEL-SCI Corporation (CEL-SCI) ist ein Biotech-Unternehmen mit einer immuntherapeutischen Produktpipeline im Entwicklungsstadium, die sich auf Krebs konzentriert. Der führende Arzneimittelkandidat des Unternehmens, Multikine, ist ein biologisches Produkt, das eine Mischung aus natürlich gewonnenen und natürlich vorkommenden menschlichen Proteinen, so genannten Zytokinen, enthält, die das Immunsystem des Patienten aktivieren können, um Krebstumore zu bekämpfen und abzutöten. Der Arzneimittelkandidat wurde in erster Linie als neoadjuvante (vor der Standardtherapie, die meist eine chirurgische Entfernung des Tumors beinhaltet) Immuntherapie zur Behandlung verschiedener Arten solider Tumore entwickelt, wobei die Hauptindikation das primäre fortgeschrittene Plattenepithelkarzinom des Kopfes und Halses (HNSCC) ist. Während Multikine den primären Endpunkt der gesamten Phase-3-Studie mit 923 Patienten nicht erreichte, zeigte es im vordefinierten Niedrigrisiko-Arm (n=380) eine überlegene Leistung im Vergleich zur Standardbehandlung. Darüber hinaus zeigte eine Post-hoc-Datenanalyse der gesamten Studie, dass der Medikamentenkandidat bei weniger kranken Patienten mit lokal fortgeschrittener Erkrankung, die bestimmte Kriterien erfüllen (kein Lymphknotenbefall - N0 - und geringe PD-L1-Tumorexpression), eine noch bessere Leistung erzielt. Diese Patienten wiesen eine 5-Jahres-Überlebensrate von 73% gegenüber 45% in der Kontrollgruppe auf, was einem Gesamtüberlebensvorteil von 28 Prozentpunkten gegenüber der Kontrollgruppe entspricht (p=0,0015). Wichtig ist, dass 38 % dieser Patienten vor der Operation auf Multikine ansprachen, was zu einem absoluten 5-Jahres-Gesamtüberlebensvorteil von mehr als 32% gegenüber der Kontrollgruppe führte (p=0,0019). Auf der Grundlage dieser Daten glauben wir, dass der führende Medikamentenkandidat von CEL-SCI, Multikine, gute Chancen hat, im zweiten Halbjahr 2024 eine bedingte Zulassung in Kanada und Großbritannien zu erhalten, gefolgt von Europa und den USA im Jahr 2025. Vorbehaltlich der Zulassung wird das Unternehmen in der Lage sein, das Medikament zu vermarkten und gleichzeitig eine Bestätigungsstudie durchzuführen. Wir gehen von einem Umsatzpotenzial für Multikine in diesen Märkten von >USD970 Mio. aus. Wir gehen davon aus, dass ein positiver Nachrichtenfluss aus dem Zulassungsverfahren von Multikine den Wert von CEL-SCI erheblich steigern und den Aktienkurs positiv beeinflussen wird. Wir beginnen die Coverage von CEL-SCI mit einem Buy-Rating und einem Kursziel von USD8,40 (€7,70).

