Data and Business Intelligence Industry Veteran Henrik Jorgensen Joins Exasol as Sr. VP Sales, Europe - Former Tableau executive hired to accelerate growth and expansion in European market Nuremberg – December 5, 2023 – Exasol, the high-performance analytics database provider, today announced Henrik Jorgensen has been appointed as the company's senior vice president of sales, Europe. In his role, Jorgensen is responsible for expanding sales initiatives across Europe in key industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and financial services. Jorgensen comes to Exasol with decades of experience in leading sales teams and strengthening customer relationships, specifically in the DACH and other European regions. He brings this expertise to Exasol where he will lead the entire European sales team and accelerate the growth of Exasol's award-winning Exasol Espresso – a BI accelerator for Tableau, MicroStrategy, PowerBI, and virtually any BI tool. “With over 20 years of industry knowledge, Henrik has both the proven track record of building up early-stage, hyper-growth companies across Europe, as well as deep experience in driving sales expansions in larger organizations,” said Joerg Tewes, CEO at Exasol.“We are thrilled to have Henrik join us and capitalize on the growing demand for solutions like Exasol Espresso that help enterprises lower costs while increasing performance, without the hassle of ripping and replacing existing technology.” Jorgensen has built top-performing sales organizations across DACH and EMEA for US-headquartered software companies. He spent almost 10 years at Tableau/Salesforce and most recently served as senior area vice president of sales and country manager of DACH and Eastern Europe. During this time, he grew the team to 150 people. Jorgensen also spent over 10 years at Quest Software, where he served as vice president and general manager of central EMEA and emerging markets, in addition to holding several other VP roles. Jorgensen has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the Danish Technical University in Lundtofte and a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Copenhagen Business School. “I have spent the past 20 years of my career building a deep understanding of how data can drive decision-making and insights for organizations,” said Jorgensen.“I was drawn to Exasol because of the unique value it offers its customers, which is to make the most of their data with faster, cheaper, and deeper insights. I also see tremendous growth potential for the company overall, including the work it is doing around combining traditional data analytics and artificial intelligence. All large enterprises struggling with scaling data volumes, costs, and complexities should be enhancing their tech stacks with Exasol Espresso.”

About Exasol

Exasol is the high-performance analytics database provider bringing increased productivity, cost-savings and flexibility to redefine how businesses use data – on their own terms, without having to compromise.



Exasol helps companies transform business intelligence (BI) into better insights with Exasol Espresso, the world's fastest, most versatile query engine that plugs into existing data stacks. With its purpose-built columnar database, Massively Parallel Processing architecture and auto-tuning capabilities, Espresso serves as an easy-to-deploy BI accelerator, working with any data tool to turbocharge complex queries and deliver insights at blazing speeds. With Exasol Espresso, organizations can turn higher volumes of data into faster, deeper, and cheaper insights.



Exasol also provides an unmatched price-performance ratio, with over 300% ROI through reduced licensing, implementation, maintenance, and training costs. With Exasol, businesses have the flexibility to manage data in the cloud, SaaS, on-premises, or hybrid, without rip-and-replace disruption.



Join the world's biggest brands – like T-Mobile, Revolut, and Allianz – and leave the competition behind with Exasol. Start accelerating your insights to the speed of now, without compromising.



Learn more at: and follow us on social media: LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

PR Contact Angela Surrusco

