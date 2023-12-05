EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Mountain Alliance AG announces changes to the Management Board

05.12.2023 / 17:24 CET/CEST

Mountain

Alliance

AG announces changes to the Management Board Munich, 5 December 2023 – Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN DE000A12UK08 ) announces changes to the Management Board. In mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, Management Board member Manfred Danner has not extended his contract and will therefore resign from the Management Board with effect from the end of 31 December 2023. Manfred Danner was appointed to the company's Management Board as COO on 1 October 2017 after having worked as Head of Portfolio Management / Legal. He gradually took on the role of a CFO and has been the sole member of the Management Board of Mountain Alliance AG since 1 July 2021. At its meeting on 5 December 2023, the Supervisory Board appointed Dr. Ulrich Tetzner to the company's Management Board with effect from 1 January 2024. Dr. Tetzner has been a business angel and active investor in technology companies for many years. “With his entrepreneurial vision and broad professional expertise, Mr. Danner has shown excellent commitment to Mountain Alliance AG in various positions and tasks. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for this effort and wish him all the best for the future," says Dr. Cornelius Boersch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mountain Alliance AG. "Dr. Tetzner is very familiar to me from my past as a far-sighted and experienced business angel. I am convinced that he will guide the fortunes of Mountain Alliance AG to the utmost benefit of our shareholders.”

About Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor with many years of know-how and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. The aim is to invest at an early stage in companies and business models that are actively shaping the future technology trends. The company gives shareholders easy access to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions via the stock exchange.

Contact: Mountain Alliance AG

Manfred Danner

Sole member of the Management Board

Theresienstr. 40

80333 München

phone: +49 89 2314141 00

fax: +49 89 2314141 11

e-mail: danner@mountain-alliance.d

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Graefelfing/Munich

phone:

+49 89 1250903-30

e-mail:

...



Language: English Company: Mountain Alliance AG Theresienstraße 40 80333 München Germany Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00 Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A12UK08



