HAL Avionics Expo To Be Held In Delhi On Dec 7-8

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 5 (KNN) The HAL Avionics Expo 2023 is going to be held at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on December 7-8.

The Expo will be inaugurated by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan. It will unveil a comprehensive range of avionics products designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL said, "We will demonstrate HAL's capabilities and contributions toward self-reliance in avionics, to our stakeholders, including the Indian Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Civil Aviation, DRDO and other important institutions."

The avionics expo will witness cutting-edge avionics systems deployed in various aircraft platforms, including advanced flight control systems, communication systems, navigation systems and more.

D K Sunil, Director (Engineering and R & D), said, "The event will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector. They will have ample networking opportunities to establish meaningful connections, foster collaborations and explore potential business partnerships. It is a testament to HAL's commitment to advancing aerospace technology in India."

During the expo, panel discussions will feature experts from the Indian Armed Forces, HAL, partner organizations, and academia. Key discussion will span emerging trends in avionics, challenges in system integration, and the future of aviation electronics, providing a holistic view of the sector.

'HAL Avionics Expo 2023' will offer live demonstrations of avionics products and systems, providing a unique opportunity to experience their capabilities first hand. Visitors will witness the performance and reliability of HAL's avionics solutions in real-time scenarios with outsourced partners showcasing their products as well.

The event will serve as a hub for professionals, industry leaders and stakeholders from the aviation sector. They will have ample networking opportunities to establish meaningful connections, foster collaborations and explore potential business partnerships.

Earlier on November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru after his maiden sortie on LCA Tejas twin seater aircraft in Bengaluru.

(KNN Bureau)