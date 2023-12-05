Bihar Gears For Business Connect 2023 Next Week

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, Dec 5 (KNN) The government of Bihar is organising 'Bihar Business Connect 2023' on December 13-14 in Patna to attract investments to the state.

It is a global investors' summit which will witness business networking, knowledgeable discussions and sessions for exploring opportunities for collaboration and partnerships.

The two-day long mega event will also showcase the transformation of the industrial landscape of the state over the past few years and has emerged as one of the biggest consumer markets.

Bihar Business Connect 2023 is a platform where leading business houses, potential investors, academicians, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, policy-makers, industry associations, and trade bodies converge.

This event encompasses sectoral sessions, B2G meetings, business networking, and more. The first day will witness sectoral sessions focusing on IT/ITeS & ESDM, Textile & Leather, Food Processing, and Hospitality & Tourism sectors.

On the second day, a plenary session with the Chief Minister, ministers, and senior government officers will be followed by one-to-one B2G meetings. Additionally, we offer visits to historic and cultural destinations like Nalanda, Rajgir, and Bodh Gaya for interested participants.

(KNN Bureau)