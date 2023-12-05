(MENAFN- USA Art News) The world's stress levels are increasing at a dramatic rate currently. With the cost of living increasing, war outbreaks and political unrest, not to mention the usual day-to-day things, it's no wonder we're all feeling a little uncertain at the moment.

People channel that in many ways. Some, unfortunately, turn to the likes of drugs and alcohol, while others seek help and others find activities and hobbies to get them through it.

In fact, many professionals are now recommending various activities to their patients, including art. UKAT, a center that offers mental health services in London , has long been promoting art therapy to help patients through their troubles. But why is art such a positive for destressing and coping with the everyday challenges we face?

Well, there are a number of reasons really...

It's a creative escape

First and foremost, art very much provides you with an escape. Just like running or a round of golf, being creative allows you to completely escape the confines of day-to-day life and any stress you may be experiencing.

It allows the brain to focus on something different and the imagination to let loose.

It offers mindful engagement

In the same way that yoga and meditation provides mindfulness, art is a similar form of exercise, allowing people to be fully present in the moment. Whether it be painting or carefully producing mosaics and so on, that concentration that's required will not only reduce stress but also provide a sense of perspective and clarity that can really help nurture a calmer mindset.

You'll get an emotional release

While art can provide you with an escape, it can also help release emotions. Many addiction centers use art therapy as a way of discovery for patients and professionals, uncovering the thoughts and triggers behind it that has escaped into the artwork.

You can use art as an outlet for stress, to let those pent up emotions out. It can provide an understanding for your stress as well as the release you need to find a sense of calm.

It'll give you a real sense of accomplishment

Improving self-esteem and confidence is hugely valuable in reducing stress and staying on top of mental health problems, and finishing a piece of artwork can really boost that, with a sense of accomplishment few other hobbies and interests can provide.

What's more, by having milestones within that, you can also enjoy that sense on more frequent occasions until the piece is complete.

From start to finish of creating something, art can really improve our mental health. You don't need to be good at it, or have a certain style, it's the process which can really guide people through the difficult times. And what's more, all you really need is a pen and a piece of paper to get started...