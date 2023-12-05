Techmediabreaks - Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) COO Talks Integration Of Lidar In Latest Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) , a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in

high-performance lidar solutions, is spotlighted in a recent Proactive interview. During the interview, Cepton chief commercial officer Mitch Hourtienne and Proactive host Steve Darling talked about LiDAR technology, with Hourtienne specifically clarifying misconceptions and explaining the categories of deals in the automotive sector related to LiDAR adoption. Hourtienne provided an overview of Cepton's progress, including successful hardware validation and software milestones; he also addressed the company's ongoing focus on both hardware and software development, emphasizing Cepton's commitment to advancing LiDAR technology in the auto industry. During the interview, Hourtienne also discussed the company's R&D partnerships and noted design wins as well as production awards where vehicle models commit to funding LiDAR within a given timeframe. When Darling asked about the time-consuming process of integrating LiDAR into vehicles, Hourtienne compared it to the evolution of cameras and radar on automobiles, observing that he expects LiDAR will initially be available on luxury vehicles before becoming more widespread for an array of applications. Hourtienne also touched on Cepton's collaboration with both Koito Manufacturing and General Motors, focusing on hardware installation, power consumption and software integration to optimize LiDAR for vehicles.

About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D-perception solutions across industries. Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all top 10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information about this company, please visit

