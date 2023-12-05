Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Positive Interim Results In Ongoing GLP-1 Human Pilot Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced additional positive interim results from its ongoing GLP-1 human pilot study

The study seeks to provide an early-stage indication of whether DehydraTECH(TM) processing could improve oral drug delivery characteristics of the GLP-1 drug semaglutide

Lexaria's DehydraTECH GLP-1 showed a 2.9% to 14.6% blood glucose level reduction relative to baseline, compared to 1.3% to 6.7% for the control group The DehydraTECH GLP-1 group also only saw a 5.3% spike in glucose levels after having a standardized meal at the 240-minute mark and a snack at the 360-minute mark, compared to 22.7% for the control group

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced additional positive interim results from its ongoing human pilot study that seeks to provide an early-stage indication of whether DehydraTECH(TM) processing could improve oral drug delivery characteristics of the GLP-1 drug semaglutide. The study, which focused on Rybelsus(R), a commercially available semaglutide drug, involved seven healthy subjects, four of whom received the DehydraTECH GLP-1, with the other three receiving the control ( ).

Of note was DehydraTECH GLP-1's 2.9% to 14.6% blood glucose level reduction relative to baseline, compared to 1.3% to 6.7% for the control group. These results were achieved in the initial 100 minutes of taking the drugs, and at all but the 20-minute and 240-minute sample time points, the DehydraTECH...

