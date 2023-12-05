Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD) Featured In Coverage Of Noblecon19

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CVKD)

is developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner), to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain rare medical conditions who require chronic anticoagulation. Tecarfarin has orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage kidney disease (“ESKD”) with atrial fibrillation (“AFib”), and also is being evaluated for the treatment of heart disease in patients with implanted medical devices such as left ventricular assist devices (“LVADs”), as well as in patients with antiphospholipid syndrome (“APS”). Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolic pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K Antagonist (warfarin) used in the prevention of thrombosis. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

To view IBN's virtual coverage of Noble's 19th annual small and micro-cap investor conference, visit



About IBN's Virtual Coverage

The

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the publicly traded companies participating at this year's NobleCon. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.

For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...