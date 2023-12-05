Investornewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) CEO To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial, lithium-development company, will be participating in two virtual conferences in December. The company announced that Standard Lithium CEO and director Robert Mintak will be involved in panel discussions at both the 8th annual Deustche Bank Virtual Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference, held on Dec. 6, 2023, and the Bank of America Securities Virtual 2023 Lithium and Battery Storage Conference, held on Dec. 7, 2023. During the Deustche Bank virtual event, Mintak will be part of a panel discussing the U.S.-based lithium supply; the panel is slated to begin at 8:15 a.m. PT. At the Bank of America event, Mintak will be presenting a company overview during a panel presentation scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. PT. In addition, the announcement noted that key members of management will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conferences.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine-processing industry. The company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in east Texas and began an extensive brine-leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit

