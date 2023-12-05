Investornewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Announces Four Poster Presentations At The 2023 ACNP Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN)

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental health care by developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options. The company today announced the presentation of four posters at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (“ACNP”) annual meeting taking place in Tampa, Florida, Dec. 3-6, 2023. The presentations include topline data from Cybin's phase 2 study of CYB003 in major depressive disorder (“MDD”), preclinical data supporting the CYB004 (deuterated 'DMT') program, and preclinical data characterizing phenethylamine candidates from the CYB005 program.“We are grateful for the opportunity to share our positive topline phase 2 data readout for CYB003 at one of the leading scientific meetings in neuroscience with world renowned experts in mental health disorders,” said Amir Inamdar, MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM, chief medical officer of Cybin.“In our study of CYB003 for MDD, we observed rapid and large improvements in symptoms of depression after single doses, with a clear incremental benefit of a second dose. At the end of the double-blind phase (day 21) for the 12mg dose, CYB003 showed a rapid improvement with a clinically meaningful effect size (2.15) and statistically significant (p=0.0005) difference of 14 points on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale ('MADRS') over placebo. Importantly, similar results were obtained in the 16mg group. Response and remission rates were also compelling, exceeding 75%. We are excited to advance this promising drug candidate along the regulatory pathway.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental health care is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit

.

