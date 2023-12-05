Investornewsbreaks Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) Appoints Finance, Accounting Veteran As CFO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative company redefining power conversion technologies, today announced the appointment of Daryn Gordon as the company's new chief financial officer (“CFO”). Gordon is a chartered professional accountant (“CPA,”“CA”) with more than two decades of finance and accounting experience. He started his career working for global auditing firms Grant Thorton LLP and PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC Canada) and, over that past fourteen years, has provided CFO services to Canadian public companies across a variety of industries.“We are pleased to have Daryn join our team,” said Hillcrest CEO Don Currie.“His wealth of experience in the public and capital markets adds value and is sure to elevate the company's financial and accounting capabilities.”

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol HEAT, on the OTCQB Venture Market as HLRTF and on the Frankfurt Exchange as 7HI. For more information, please visit

.

