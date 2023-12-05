Investornewsbreaks Dariohealth Corp.'S (NASDAQ: DRIO) Solutions Selected By National Employer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, today announced a new contract to provide cardiometabolic and GLP-1 solutions to a national employer beginning in January 2024. The national logistics company selected Dario to deliver integrated support for employees living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, weight management and hypertension, while also providing a tailored experience for employees taking a GLP-1 medication.“GLP-1 medications are creating tremendous upheaval for employers and payers, and our new contract is a great example of how Dario is helping employers address the growing and costly problem,” said Rick Anderson, president of Dario.“Dario's solutions have been proven, in prior studies, to deliver long-term behavior change with and without a GLP-1 medication to help employers realize the full potential in health outcomes.”

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth is a leading digital health company, revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Its platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to health care. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit

