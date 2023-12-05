13-Year-Old Enmity Comes To An End In Farah

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): A 13-year-old enmity between two families has come to an end and turned into friendship in Pushtkoh district of western Farah province, thanks to mediation of local officials.

In a statement, the Information and Culture Department said a jirga organized in this regard was attended by the police chief, director of Vice and Virtue, and a number of other local officials and tribal elders.

Abdul Majeed Samim, director of vice and virtue department, told Pajhwok that the enmity between the two tribes spanned over 13 years.

He said that two people had been killed on both sides as a result of the feud.

Samim added they were able to resolve the enmity following many efforts and cooperation of tribal elders.

sa/ma

