Logar Residents Complain Drugs Low Quality, High Rates

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Some people in central Logar province have complained that pharmacies sold below the standard medicines at higher price.

Bismillah, one of the patients in Pul-i-Alam, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News private pharmacies selected the rates of medicines by their own and sold them on people.

They said:“The economic condition of people is not good and they could not pay high price for the medicines, my prescription cost 3,000 afs so how would someone pay this price.”

Another Pul-i-Alam resident Mohabat Khan told Pajhwok Afghan News comparing to the past the rates of drugs had had increased.

He said:“Pharmacies select rates by themselves, I have purchased on packet of heart tablet 50 rupees and they sold the same tablet here 50 afs and its quality is low”

‌But Hameedullah, another resident of Logar province, told Pajhwok Afghan News most pharmacies in the districts sold expired drugs on illiterate customers.

Some other individuals expressed similar complaints and asked the government the address this problem.

Shah Hussain, an employee of Syed Faridon Pharmacy, told Pajhwok Afghan News that in some pharmacies low quality and expired drugs were sold and it was true.

A physician in the Edress Pharmacy in Pul-i-Alam on the condition of anonymity told Pajhwok Afghan News the high price and quality issue of drugs was more serious in districts comparing to the cities.

He said the Public Health Department should monthly control he drugs rates and its quality.

Public Health Director Syed Rahman Qaderi told Pajhwok Afghan News their monitoring teams in the districts and cities regularly monitored and inspected the rate and quality of drugs at pharmacies.

He warned individuals in increasing the prices of drugs and selling low quality drugs would be seriously dealt with.

Complaints about the quality and high prices of drugs comes at a time when people in Logar said due to economic crisis and poverty they purchased prescribed drugs for treatment.

