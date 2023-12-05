Moharram & Partners Announces New CEO For Africa, MENA Regions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Moharram & Partners, a frontrunner in public policies and strategic communication, has recently declared the appointment of Hala Abdel Wadood as the new CEO for the Africa and MENA regions. She takes over the reins from Moustafa Moharram, the group's founder and former CEO.

With a wealth of experience from holding key roles in various organizations, Hala Abdel Wadood is poised to be a valuable asset to the group. Her previous positions include Director of Public Affairs, Communication, and Sustainability for North Africa at Coca-Cola Atlantic, and Head of Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility at Orange Egypt Telecommunication. Additionally, she served as Deputy Executive Director at POD Company, part of the United Media Group.

Moustafa Moharram, the outgoing CEO, has expressed his utmost confidence in the group's ongoing success and leadership in the region. He believes this leadership transition will further enhance the group's capacity to deliver exceptional strategic services and strengthen partnerships with regional governments and business entities.

“We have established the region's most distinguished consulting group for public policies. This leadership change is a strategic move to bolster institutionalism and sustainability,” said Moharram.

Following his departure as CEO, Moharram will concentrate on his role as Chairperson of Moharram Holding, the parent company of Moharram & Partners. His focus will be on the group's expansion through mergers and acquisitions, spearheading initiatives for regional economic integration, fortifying relationships with regional governments, and founding new companies that draw foreign direct investment to the Africa and MENA regions.