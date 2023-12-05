British Photographer Speaks At Vcuarts Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Renowned British photographer Peter Sanders made a presentation at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) recently.

Sharing photos, anecdotes and techniques that spanned five decades of professional work, and personal discovery, Sanders transported his audience back in time as he described the processes, places and people that influenced his work and subsequently made him famous.

The audience stepped into the buzz of the 1960s as they viewed photos he took of some of London's leading rock and roll stars and gypsy communities. They listened, captivated, as he explained how it took him two weeks to prepare for the now-famous shot of the hall in the Hassan II Mosque in Morocco, and how it took five years to obtain permission to take the picture of the Green Dome of the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, from the vantage point he wanted – the mosque's minaret.

During the question-and-answer session that followed, Sanders spoke about how he transitioned from photographing rock and roll stars of the 60s to contemplating spirituality through photography.

“There was this constant search for peace. Countries are much like families. The more you talk the more you have a chance to resolve differences. I guess that's how I was drawn to spirituality. I was always oriented towards peace. I became a Muslim due to my yearning for peace and serenity,” added, Sanders.

