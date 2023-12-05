HEC Paris In Qatar Masterclass On Dec 13

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HEC Paris in Qatar will host a masterclass by prof Gonçalo Pacheco de Almeida on December 13. The event will discuss cross-cultural negotiation and how it is increasingly common in today's globalised world.
Participants will go through a simple, live negotiation exercise that will then be used to introduce key universal principles in negotiation that hold across cultures. After the negotiation debrief, basic do's and dont's in cross-cultural negotiation will be discussed – and the intricacies of identifying local versus global rules in deal making.
The challenges of making deals with counterparts from different cultures are not exclusive to international negotiation: even within a country, bargaining often occurs between parties with distinct negotiation styles or coming from diverse subcultures. Qatar is a case-in-point with over 80% of expatriates in its population.
Prof de Almeida is the Dieter Schwarz Foundation chaired full professor of strategy and negotiation, the academic director of the MBA Strategy Specialisation, and the co-chair of the Strategy and Business Policy Department at HEC Paris.
