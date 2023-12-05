Minister Of State And QFZ Chairman Joins Launch Of 'SAFE' Initiative

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State and chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority Ahmad al-Sayed has participated in the launch session of the 'Scaling-up Agriculture and Food systems for Economic development' (SAFE) initiative as part of COP28, which is being held in Dubai until December 12.

The minister participated in the session at the invitation of Ban Ki-moon, Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) president and chairman, who addressed the session virtually. The session was attended by a significant number of leaders, ministers, heads of esteemed organisations, and keynote speakers from Africa and the Middle East, including Azali Assoumani, president of the Union of the Comoros and current chairperson of the African Union; Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, secretary-general, Gulf Co-operation Council; Bader al-Dafa, special envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate Change and Sustainability and executive director of Global Dryland Alliance (GDA); and Dr Hala H Elsaid, Minister of Planning and Economic Development for Egypt.

As a sustainable development initiative, SAFE is a pivotal project within the broader goals of the GGGI which aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices and enhance food security, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, by investing in the future of these regions through launching green investments, promoting climate-smart agriculture, and creating green jobs.

In his keynote speech, al-Sayed confirmed that QFZ is a catalyst for sustainability as it encourages agritech programmes and the facilitation of international trade operations. QFZ's participation in COP28 underscores its commitment to global climate change efforts, backed by Qatar's National Climate Change Action Plan 2030 and in line with achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

On the sidelines of the conference, al-Sayed held a bilateral meeting with Frank Rijsberman, director general of GGGI. He also met with the president of the African Development Bank and several high-profile companies participating in the conference, where he discussed joint co-operation and ways to promote sustainable growth and the transition towards a green economy. In addition, as part of his tour at the exhibition, al-Sayed visited the Qatari pavilion and those of the other participating countries.

