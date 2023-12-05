Rapid Development In Qatar's Manufacturing Industry To Propel Export Of Local Products, Says Lulu Top Executive

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid development in recent years, showing potential growth in the export of locally-made products, a top executive of a retail group has said.

Dr Mohamed Althaf, director of LuLu Group International, explained that just as the Covid-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the e-commerce industry, the 2017 blockade had a similar positive impact on driving the 'Made in Qatar' trademark to the forefront.

Dr Althaf noted that there was a shift in Qatar's Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector from bulk importing and packaging to scratch manufacturing.

“Local products are now being manufactured from the very basic components to the most advanced level, including packaging, within Qatar itself,” Dr Althaf pointed out, citing an increase in the number of national products on LuLu Hypermarket shelves.

Dr Althaf emphasised that the“remarkable progress” in Qatar's FMCG sector, particularly in adopting scratch manufacturing and enhancing local production capabilities, would mean that companies in the country will not only be able to meet domestic demand but will also be capable of exporting their products in the future.

He said:“As the capacity for this type of manufacturing increases, it is expected that there will be a rise in competition among companies in Qatar, as well.

Dr Althaf also emphasised the progress and development among agriculture farms in Qatar, noting that these facilities are performing well commercially.

“If you look at the agriculture industry here prior to the 2017 blockade, 50% of the farming activity here was recreational. It was never treated at that time as an important economic activity from a national perspective. Over the years, people understood their priorities and focused on what was important and this was a huge disruption.

“It all started with commodity and seasonal products. But now, it has become fairly sophisticated, and in all speciality sectors. There are some 70 farming units in Qatar and they all run on a commercial basis,” Dr Althaf stressed, adding that“even without any other incentive, they can still become profitable, viable operations.”

Earlier, LuLu, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, launched the 'National Product Week' initiative, which concludes today, under the theme 'Together, We Support the Qatari Product'.

The initiative was designed to promote locally produced food and non-food items, supporting small Qatari businesses and entrepreneurs.

In an earlier statement, Dr Althaf said:“This event has been growing each year, promoting a sense of connection with Qatar's food heritage and contributing to our food security. Qatar has made remarkable progress in local production, with many items now locally produced.

“This initiative is vital in maintaining momentum, especially in times of political crises and climate changes. We are partnering with more than 70 farmers in Qatar, showcasing our commitment to promoting Qatari products.”

LuLu Group's longstanding partnership with local farmers demonstrates its commitment to marketing local agricultural produce and its socio-economic commitment to the nation. The group, with a global presence, has been a pioneer in promoting Qatari products and farm produce, the statement added.

