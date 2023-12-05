Amir, Saudi Crown Prince Co-Chair Joint Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud co-chaired on Tuesday the 7th meeting of the Joint Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields for the benefit of the two countries and the two fraternal peoples, especially in the political, security, economic, investment, and other fields.

The council also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, especially the latest situation developments in the region, in addition to exchanging views on everything that would achieve stability and security in the region.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud witnessed the exchange of a number of agreement and memoranda of understanding in various fields.

The meeting was attended by His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, HE the Minister of Sports and Youth Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE the Adviser to the Amir on Economic Affairs Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the Saudi side, it was attended by the Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, the Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud, the Minister of Culture of Prince the Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, the Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan, the Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al Ibrahim, the Minister of Media Salman bin Yousif Al Dossary, the President of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

